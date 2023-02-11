Murkowski Responds to Unidentified Object Shot Down in Alaska Territory





U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) a member of the U.S. Senate Defense Appropriations Subcommittee and the leading expert in Congress on Arctic policy and polar affairs, today released the following statement regarding an unidentified object which was shot down by a U.S. fighter jet after flying in Alaska airspace.

“I commend the men and women serving in the Alaska NORAD region, the 11th Air Force, and the Alaska Air National Guard. They did their job quickly, professionally, and with great precision to take down this aerial object and protect Alaskans.

“In doing so, they also let it be known: when you threaten Alaska’s sovereignty, you threaten the nation’s sovereignty. Regardless of where the threat comes from, the U.S. military will respond with all force necessary to eliminate it.

“I am actively engaged with the Department of Defense, NORTHCOM, and ALCOM on this issue. As we learn more about this incident, I will continue to pressure the administration to be more transparent, because Alaskans deserve to know what is happening in the skies and waters around them.

“As a senior appropriator, I will also continue the fight to properly resource manpower, assets, and bases in Alaska.

“I’ve driven this point home for years, and we have now been reminded twice in the past week: Alaska is the first line of defense for America. When threats to America come to Alaska’s doorstep, we respond.”

