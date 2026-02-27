Murkowski, Sullivan Introduce Legislation to Bolster Alaska’s Tsunami Preparedness







Washington, DC—Thursday, U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan (both R-AK), along with Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA), introduced legislation that would strengthen infrastructure and warning systems for tsunamis in Alaska and across the country. The Tsunami Warning, Research, and Education Act of 2026 would reauthorize the Tsunami Warning and Education Act for five years.

“When it comes to tsunamis in coastal Alaska, the difference between extreme danger and safety can be a matter of moments,” said Senator Murkowski. “We can’t afford anything less than a rigorously updated and effective tsunami warning infrastructure. This legislation strengthens the tools our communities rely on—from real-time data and improved communications to coordinated drills and hazard planning—so that Alaskans have the fastest possible warning and the clearest path to safety when every second counts.”

“With more coastline than any other state, Alaska faces some of the highest tsunami risks in the nation,” said Senator Sullivan. “Dozens of coastal communities depend on accurate forecasting, strong research, and coordinated preparedness to stay safe. The legislation that we introduced reinforces those essential capabilities—strengthening our ability to understand hazards, improve warnings, and ensure every community has the tools it needs to be tsunami-ready.”

Alaska sits along a highly active seismic zone, forcing our coastal communities to face some of the most immediate and severe tsunami risks in the United States. Unlike distant events that may allow hours for warning, locally generated tsunamis, which are triggered by earthquakes, landslides, or volcanic activity, can reach shorelines throughout the state within minutes. This leaves little time to respond, making preparedness, public awareness, and hazard planning essential to protecting lives, infrastructure, and coastal economies. This legislation ensures communities have access to accurate risk assessments, evacuation planning tools, and timely safety information.

Specifically, the Tsunami Warning, Research, and Education Act of 2026 would:

Reauthorize appropriations for National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) tsunami programs at $35 million for fiscal years 2027 through 2031, an increase of $9.235 million above fiscal year 2026 appropriations. Require NOAA to evaluate and improve tsunami alert communications, maintain fail-safe tsunami warning capabilities, and conduct annual tsunami warning drills with federal, state, local, and Tribal partners. Expand NOAA’s coordination efforts on tsunami warnings, preparedness, and response to include Tribes. Protect NOAA’s access to timely and essential seismic data from the Alaska Earthquake Center. Require each Tsunami Warning Center to hire a Tsunami Warning Coordinator to coordinate with state, local, and Tribal emergency managers.

As a senior appropriator, Senator Murkowski has been instrumental in directing funding through appropriations bills toward tsunami monitoring and warning programs. Most recently, she oversaw a $5 million increase for the National Data Buoy Center to enhance real-time maritime safety in Alaska, as well as a $5 million increase for the Integrated Ocean Observing System (IOOS), which provides tools for forecasting.