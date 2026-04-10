Murkowski, Sullivan Welcome AMHS Funding Following Advocacy to DOT







Washington, DC—U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan (both R-AK) welcomed the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) for the Ferry Service for Rural Communities Program, which will provide substantial federal funding for the Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS). The funding, made available through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA)—which Alaska’s senators were instrumental in passing—is intended to help modernize AMHS and ensure reliable ferry service to Southeast Alaska, Kodiak, and communities along the Aleutian chain.

“Transportation in Alaska is a little different. In a state as geographically expansive and diverse as ours, where 80 percent of our communities are off of the road system, we often depend on small planes and our ‘blue canoes’ to travel between islanded communities. That’s why I included our ferries, which are a cornerstone of Alaska’s infrastructure, in our bipartisan infrastructure bill. My goal was to rebuild the system for a generation to come, and we have already delivered $700 million and counting for that purpose,” Murkowski said. “While the last rounds of funding from the infrastructure law have unfortunately been delayed, I credit Secretary Duffy for pushing these announcements through. I have spoken to him repeatedly in recent months, and he followed through on his commitment to get these funds moving. The ball is now back in the State’s court to apply and do right by the tens of thousands of Alaskans who depend on a sustainable ferry system.”

“Ferries serve an indispensable role in dozens of communities across Alaska’s vast coastline, providing access and supporting economic opportunity,” said Sullivan. “Secretary Duffy’s announcement of more than $650 million of investments in America’s ferries presents another great opportunity to bolster the Alaska Marine Highway System. I applaud Sen. Murkowski for her strong advocacy over the years for Alaska’s ferries, especially in the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure law, and I thank Secretary Duffy for focusing on this important mode of transportation in our country.”

This funding was made possible by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), in which Murkowski played a lead role writing and negotiating for Alaska. These awards are part of the IIJA’s Ferry Service for Rural Communities Program, which was created by Senator Murkowski to provide competitive funding to states that allow for basic essential ferry service in rural areas.

As a result, the State of Alaska will now be able to apply for additional federal funding for the Marine Highway System. Funding awards should follow in the next few months.

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