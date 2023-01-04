Murkowski Sworn-In for New Term at Start of 118th Congress





Washington, DC – U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski Tuesday released the following statement after she was officially sworn in to a new term as senior Senator for Alaska:

“Serving Alaska is one of the greatest honors of my life. I’m excited and optimistic as we enter a new year and a new Congress, especially coming off our tremendous successes in the one we adjourned earlier today. I’m humbled to take the Oath of Office to continue representing the state I love, and ready to get back to work on Alaskans’ behalf. I thank Alaskans for their support and the trust they have placed in me, and will do my absolute best to represent all who live in the 49th state.”

Murkowski first took office on December 20, 2002. She is now 15th in Senate seniority and sixth among Senate Republicans. The 118th Congress marks the start of Murkowski’s fourth full term and follows today’s adjournment of the successful 117th Congress, during which nearly 20 of the bills she sponsored and cosponsored (or their House companions) became law. Murkowski’s accomplishments in the last Congress included the landmark bipartisan infrastructure law, the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, nearly three-quarters of a billion dollars in Congressionally Directed Spending for Alaska, significant investments for Alaska’s military community, needed assistance for mental health and those experiencing homelessness, and much more.

Murkowski plans to continue to serve as Vice Chair of the Indian Affairs Committee and as a senior member on the Appropriations, Energy and Natural Resources, and Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committees.



