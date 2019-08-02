Murkowski Votes in Favor of Bipartisan Budget Deal

- Home
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) today issued the following statement after voting in favor of H.R. 3877, the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2019. The bill passed the Senate by a vote of 67 to 28 and now heads to the President to be signed into law.
“This bipartisan agreement is necessary to provide fiscal certainty at the federal level. It’s the result of a compromise and reflects priorities from both sides of the aisle. It provides for the common defense and national security by ensuring the combat readiness of our military, which is essential and will help ensure that the courageous men and women of our Armed Services have the equipment, training, and support necessary to keep us safe,” Senator Murkowski said.
“This agreement also reduces the risk of a government shutdown later this year. Shutdowns are wasteful and detrimental to contractors, federal employees, including our men and women in uniform, and have far-reaching ripple effects. By reducing that risk, we can now turn our attention to appropriations and advancing a budget for Fiscal Year 2020.”