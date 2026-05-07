Study of 2025 Alaska landslide and tsunami contains warnings







Scientists studying the massive August 2025 landslide and tsunami in Southeast Alaska warn that the likelihood of similar large-scale events has increased substantially across the North as glaciers retreat and permafrost degrades.

The study of the Tracy Arm event revealed the rapid retreat of a supporting glacier and localized seismic signals that began days before the slide. It also provided details about the tsunami that was as tall as the new World Trade Center tower.

“The scale of what we are dealing with in Alaska is unprecedented,” Alaska Earthquake Center research seismologist Ezgi Karasözen said. “We have a spectacular landscape, but the hazards that come with that are also very real.”

“Alaska has large slopes that could fail suddenly and trigger tsunamis,” she said.

The work was led by Dan Shugar of the University of Calgary and published today in Science. It is the first comprehensive analysis of the Tracy Arm landslide.

Karasözen and Michael West, director of the Alaska Earthquake Center, are among the research paper’s 18 co-authors. The Alaska Earthquake Center is part of the University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute.

The landslide occurred at 5:26 a.m. Aug. 10 at the head of Tracy Arm, where South Sawyer Glacier meets the water. The fjord lies about 50 miles southeast of Juneau.

Reports from boaters of surging waters in nearby Endicott Arm prompted the Alaska Earthquake Center to search for a landslide. The earthquake center’s team used their nascent landslide tools to quickly pinpoint the landslide location to help guide the response of state and federal authorities.

Researchers later estimated the landslide moved about 64 million cubic meters of material, an amount equal to a cube of material a quarter mile on each side.

More than 20 vessels, including large cruise ships carrying thousands of passengers, typically travel through Tracy and Endicott arms daily during the summer. None was in Tracy Arm at the time, but the authors note the tsunami could have caused fatalities if a ship had been in the upper fjord.

Several cruise lines have since adjusted their 2026 itineraries to avoid the area.

Findings from an October field survey provided a clear picture of the tsunami. It had the second-highest slope run-up on record at about 1,580 feet above sea level 2 miles from the landslide. Only the 1958 landslide-generated tsunami in Lituya Bay, Alaska, had a higher run-up, at 1,730 feet.

Computer simulations using the field data show the tsunami had a breaking wave about 330 feet high racing at more than 150 mph when it hit the opposite shore.

The information can help scientists improve their simulations of potential tsunamis elsewhere.

“There are not many events like this with this kind of data for tsunami modelers to work with,” Karasözen said.

The research also highlights a four-day period of rapid retreat of South Sawyer Glacier, which had been buttressing the hillside.

The glacier had retreated somewhat in July 2025, but the pace accelerated through Aug. 2-5. and proved to be critical. The retreating glacier left behind a steepened slope without a retaining wall.

The scientists also noted extensive preslide seismic activity in the hillside that was not from an earthquake. Such seismicity is relatively rare for landslides, Karasözen said.

Retrospective analysis of data from distant seismic stations indicates activity began several days prior to the collapse. Signals equivalent to a magnitude 1 to 2 earthquake were occurring about an hour apart.

The rate increased dramatically in the six hours before failure, with signals every 30 to 60 seconds. About two hours before the slide, signals became a continuous vibration that scientists interpret as steady movement along the eventual failure surface. These are distinct from the signal generated during the landslide itself.

“These seismic signals were like the hillside saying, ‘Hey, I’m going to fail,’” Karasözen said.

The scientists see their work as a wake-up call.

“Alaska has sophisticated processes for monitoring and tracking earthquakes,” West said. “And we have procedures and observatories for monitoring volcanoes. But this tremendous and dangerous landslide went undetected, and that is a hazard Alaska needs to come to terms with.”

Shugar, the research paper’s lead author, said it is important to pay attention, particularly on the West Coast and in polar regions where glaciers are thinning.

“Ultimately what we hope is that coastal municipalities, the cruise ship industry and other stakeholders take these threats seriously,” he said.

UAF