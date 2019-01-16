Murkowski, Young Introduce Native American Millennium Challenge Demonstration Act

- Home
WASHINGTON D.C.— U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and Congressman Don Young (R-AK) Tuesday introduced bicameral legislation, the Native American Millennium Challenge Demonstration Act. This legislation creates a domestic pilot project, based on the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), which promotes sustainable economic growth and creates efforts to reduce poverty in remote Native American and Native Hawaiian communities in a manner that encourages self-determination and self-sufficiency.
MCC is a bilateral U.S. foreign aid agency, established by Congress in 2004, which provides time-limited grants promoting economic growth, reducing poverty, and strengthening institutions. The success of MCC in developing nations is an excellent model for American Indian, Alaska Native, and Native Hawaiian communities that continue to face challenges with disproportionately high rates of unemployment, poverty, poor health, and substandard housing.
“We know that throughout history, the ingenuity of the Alaska Native people has enabled them to not only survive but to thrive for centuries in one of the harshest, most unforgiving environments. It is that ingenuity that will enable them to harness the private market, to raise the standard of living and the overall well-being of those living in rural Alaska,” said Senator Murkowski. “Our legislation provides significant support through authorizing grants which will allow us to take a step towards changing the economic landscape in rural Alaska and mapping the economic future of Alaska Native communities by merging culture with development.”
“The United States has a long history of successfully providing foreign aid that promotes economic development in countries around the world. Many of these countries face barriers to economic development that are similar to those in Native communities including a lack of infrastructure, remoteness, and extreme climate,” said Congressman Young. “I am proud to work with AFN to develop this legislation, which will create regional demonstration programs based on the lessons of foreign aid for improving the well-being of Alaska Natives, Native Hawaiians, and American Indians.”
The Native American Millennium Challenge Demonstration Act authorizes $9 million for Fiscal Years 2020 through 2025. Grants will be awarded to eligible entities for the purposes of: