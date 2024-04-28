Museum offers two teen workshops in May





The University of Alaska Museum of the North will offer two ARTSci workshops for teens in May. The workshops explore the connections between art and science.

On Thursday, May 2, from 4 to 6 p.m., the program will focus on field sketching. Participants will sharpen observation skills and explore sketching techniques with Nicole Webster, scientific illustrator and UAF Ph.D. student in oceanography.

Bug Boot Camp will be held on Thursday, May 23, from 3 to 5 p.m. Guided by entomologist Taylor Kane, participants will practice identifying, photographing, sketching and preserving insects.

The workshops are open to teens ages 13 to 18. Preregistration is required, and teens can sign up for one or both sessions. Visit the ARTSci website for more information and to sign up.



