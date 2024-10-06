Museum programs explore skulls in October

Photo courtesy of UAMN In October, family programs at the UA Museum of the North will explore skulls, such as these whale skulls on display.
The University of Alaska Museum of the North is focusing on skulls during family programs in October.

Families with children ages 5 and under are invited to drop in at Early Explorers on Friday, Oct. 11, from 10 a.m. to noon. Create and discover with hands-on activities in the Creativity Lab, and explore the galleries.

Junior Curators, designed for children 6 and older with an adult, will be held at the museum on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 2 to 4 p.m. Drop in anytime to create a model skull with clay, dissect owl pellets, see and touch skulls from the collections, and try a scavenger hunt in the galleries.

These programs are included with admission and are free for members.

For more information about museum events, visit the museum website or call 907-474-7505.


