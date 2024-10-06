Museum programs explore skulls in October





The University of Alaska Museum of the North is focusing on skulls during family programs in October.

Families with children ages 5 and under are invited to drop in at Early Explorers on Friday, Oct. 11, from 10 a.m. to noon. Create and discover with hands-on activities in the Creativity Lab, and explore the galleries.

Junior Curators, designed for children 6 and older with an adult, will be held at the museum on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 2 to 4 p.m. Drop in anytime to create a model skull with clay, dissect owl pellets, see and touch skulls from the collections, and try a scavenger hunt in the galleries.

These programs are included with admission and are free for members.

For more information about museum events, visit the museum website or call 907-474-7505.



