‘Nakedly Corrupt Self-Enrichment’: Watchdog Raises Alarm Over Trump Crypto Scheme

A progressive watchdog organization on Wednesday urged key congressional committees to investigate U.S. President Donald Trump’s involvement in a multimillion-dollar cryptocurrency deal that the group warned could open the door to corrupt and unlawful self-dealing.

In a letter to the top members of financial services and banking panels, Accountable.US president Caroline Ciccone called for a probe of a recent transaction between World Liberty Financial—the Trump family’s crypto venture—and the Abu Dhabi-based crypto firm DWF Labs.

Ciccone argued that the deal, inked just before the Trump administration disbanded the Justice Department’s crypto enforcement unit, “is emblematic of an unprecedented and rapidly worsening situation of the president of the United States using a web of Trump family crypto interests as his own personal mint while in office—interests that are largely out of public view and that almost certainly present conflicts against the public interest in many cases, including threats of foreign influence and to U.S. national security.”

“These kinds of arrangements could allow for the Trump family to sell out the interests of the American people to the highest bidder, whether foreign or domestic,” Ciccone warned. “This is a five-alarm fire for potential corruption that could leave everyday Americans worse off, and Congress should act accordingly.”