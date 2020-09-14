Napaskiak Man Charged with DUI-Watercraft by Village Police

Alaska Native News on Sep 14, 2020.

Alaska State Troopers report that a Napaskiak man was arrested for DUI for operating a watercraft while intoxicated over the weekend after a witness reported the situation to a tribal police officer in that community.

The witness who saw the man, identified as 48-year-old Lawrence W. Evan aboard a watercraft aimlessly circling and so went to the village of Napasiak and contacted authorities who responded to the scene.

The TPO was able to board the craft and return it to shore. It was determined by the TPO that Evan was intoxicated and unable to captain the craft.

Evan was taken into custody and held over for arraignment.