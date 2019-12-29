Napaskiak Woman Indicted by Grand Jury after Attempting to Smother Child in Mid-December

Alaska Native News on Dec 29, 2019.

On Saturday, Alaska State Troopers reported on an incident that occurred in Napaskiak in mid-December.

According to the AST report, they responded to the community on December 15th after receiving a report of an assault on an infant by the child’s mother.

The investigation by troopers found that Napaskiak woman, Sarah Felix had attempted to suffocate her infant and was unsuccessful only because she was stopped by another woman in that community. Troopers say that alcohol was a factor in the incident.

The infant, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries was transported to Bethel for evaluation, then turned over to the custody of the Office of Children’s Services.

Felix was placed under arrest following a grand jury indictment on charges of Assault II and III. She was transported to Bethel, where she was remanded to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Correctional Center.