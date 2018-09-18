National IPAWS Test Postponed

- Home
JBER, ALASKA – The national test sending a Presidential Alert to broadcasters and nearly all cell phones in the United States has been postponed. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) had originally scheduled the test for September 20th. The test is being moved to October 3rd to avoid confusion with the ongoing response efforts to Hurricane Florence.
At 10:18 a.m. AKDT on October 3rd, cell phones on participating wireless carriers will make a loud alert tone and receive a message that will read “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”
Two minutes later at 10:20 a.m. AKDT television and radio stations will broadcast an Emergency Alert System test message.
The Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management is conducting a short survey after the test to get information on the effectiveness of the wireless test in Alaska. The survey asks if the test was received, zip code received in, the phone’s make, model, and wireless carrier. Residents in the State are asked to go to ready.alaska.gov to find a link to the survey.