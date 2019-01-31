Native Issues Forum with Alaska Regional Coalition Members

Jan 31, 2019.

 

Location:

Elizabeth Peratrovich Hall (Doors Open @ 11:30 AM)

When:

Monday, February 04, 2019 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM

Organizer:

 Tlingit Haida Central Council <communications@ccthita-nsn.gov>

Description:

Tribal Citizens & Friends, Don’t forget to join us next Monday, February 4, 2019, for our Native Issues Forum which will provide an update from the Alaska Regional Coalition (ARC), a consortium established to advocate on State legislative issues impacting Alaska tribes/tribal non-profits and advance state-tribal relations.

The forum will be emceed by ARC Governmental Affairs Lobbyist Jordan Marshall and will include the following panel of speakers:

  • Tlingit & Haida President Richard Peterson, Tanana Chiefs Conference Chairman Victor Joseph
  • Chugachmiut Executive Director Jan Vanderpool.

All forums include a free lunch and will be webcast live at https://livestream.com/accounts/507620.

If you are unable to attend in person and you have a question for the panel, please feel free to submit your question to communications@ccthita-nsn.gov<mailto:communications@ccthita-nsn.gov> with “Native Issues Forum” in the subject line.

We hope you can join us in person or by webcast!

Gunalchéesh, Háw’aa to Sealaska for co-hosting this year’s forums and to Sacred Grounds Café and Smokehouse Catering for their sponsorship.