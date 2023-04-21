Native Youth Olympics Underway





Hundreds of athletes kickoff 2023 Senior Games

ANCHORAGE – Cook Inlet Tribal Council (CITC) welcomed more than 400 athletes (grades 7-12) from 50 communities throughout Alaska to compete in the 2023 Senior Games. The opening ceremony kicked off the Games on Thursday, April 20, at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage.

The purpose of the Games is to promote an appreciation of Alaska Native traditions while building self-esteem and leadership skills. The NYO events are designed to test skills and abilities originally used to maintain fitness for subsistence activities. The Kneel Jump, Wrist Carry and Alaskan High Kick are the first events of the 2023 Games.

Historically, the Kneel Jump was a game used to strengthen the leg muscles for jumping from ice floe to ice floe while hunting. The Wrist Carry represents the significance of a successful hunt and traditionally tests the strength and endurance of hunters, while showing appreciation for the animal giving itself. The Alaskan High Kick was played inside during the winter to develop coordination, upper-body strength and concentration. Learn more about the history of all events at the Games.

Watch a livestream of the Games. Photos of the 2023 opening ceremony and events can be downloaded here. Results will be updated after each event throughout the Games and can be found here. Additionally, the NYO Facebook page will be updated throughout the Games.

In addition to the Senior Games, younger athletes in grades 1-6 compete each February in the Junior Games (JNYO). Each year, thousands of students from more than 100 communities across Alaska participate in the Junior and Senior Games. Hosting NYO is made possible by the many generous sponsors, individuals and businesses who donate their time and talent.

For event questions, please contact NYO Head Official Nicole Johnson at (907) 529-1147 or email: njohnson@citci.org. For media inquiries, go here: NYO 2023 media kit or please contact CITC Senior Director of Communications Brad Hillwig at (907) 317-8402 or email: bhillwig@citici.org.

###



