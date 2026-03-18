Navy Explosive Ordnance Techs Strengthen Homeland Defense During Arctic Edge 2026







Navy explosive ordnance disposal technicians assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 11 participated in Arctic Edge 2026, Feb. 23 to March 5.

Arctic Edge 2026, led by the North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, is a homeland defense exercise focused on improving readiness, demonstrating capabilities and strengthening joint and allied forces interoperability in the Arctic.

“This year, our primary objective was to integrate with other EOD entities in new environments,” said Navy Chief Petty Officer Quinn Gaubatz, chief explosive ordnance disposal technician. “Subject matter expert exchanges help us better our tactics, techniques and procedures through collaboration of our strengths, especially in the challenging conditions that [Arctic Edge] provided.”

Throughout the exercise, EODMU-11 operated alongside joint EOD forces and other military units on Kodiak Island, Alaska, and at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska.

On Kodiak Island, EODMU-11 technicians conducted remote operated vehicle operations during a force protection drill, partnering with 1st EOD Company, 7th Engineer Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, Unmanned Undersea Vehicles Squadron 1, Naval Information Warfare Center personnel, and U.S. Coast Guard elements assigned to the island to assess, neutralize and recover simulated underwater threats.

“Demanding environments such as Kodiak create great opportunities to stress test our gear,” said Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Luke Rebeor, an EOD technician. “Operating our ROV systems in training alongside joint counterparts helped us accomplish homeland defense objectives together.”

During the drill, ROV operations expanded and supported joint EOD capabilities by providing an essential standoff area in underwater environments in a potentially high-risk reconnaissance and ordnance disposal mission.

At JBER, EODMU-11 conducted joint airfield clearance and unexploded ordnance disposal drills with Air Force EOD technicians assigned to the 673rd Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron, simulating threats to critical infrastructure under extreme cold weather conditions.

“Operating in the Arctic requires some adaptation,” Gaubatz said. “Standard explosives and techniques work differently in colder climates, so practicing our skills and techniques in Alaska provided an extremely valuable training opportunity.”

Defending the U.S. is inherently linked to the joint force’s ability to operate effectively across the entire Northcom area of responsibility — including the Arctic. Navy EOD’s presence in Alaska during Arctic Edge ensured expeditionary competence in support of homeland defense as the strategic importance of the Arctic domain expands.

U.S. Department of War