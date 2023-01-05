Navy to Continue Training Activities in the Gulf of Alaska





SILVERDALE, Wash — The U.S. Navy announced its decision to continue periodic military training activities in the Gulf of Alaska with the release of a Record of Decision for the Final Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement/Overseas Environmental Impact Statement (EIS/OEIS) for Navy training activities in the Gulf of Alaska (GOA).

The Navy will implement Alternative 1, its Preferred Alternative in the EIS/OEIS, to continue periodic military training activities within the Gulf of Alaska Temporary Maritime Activities Area (TMAA) and Western Maneuver Area, collectively referred to as the Gulf of Alaska Study Area.

Training activities include the use of active sonar in the Temporary Maritime Activities Area and weapon systems at sea that may use non-explosive or explosive munitions.

The Navy decided to continue periodic training activities in the Gulf of Alaska after considering military objectives; best available science; potential impacts activities may have on human, natural, and cultural environments; and input and expertise from elected officials, government agencies, tribes, nongovernmental organizations, and the public on the proposal and environmental analysis.

The Navy is committed to being a good steward of the environment and will continue to implement standard operating procedures and mitigation measures, including the implementation of a new mitigation area within the continental shelf and slope of the Temporary Maritime Activities Area, and adhere to management plans and monitoring requirements to avoid or reduce potential environmental impacts from training.

The Navy prepared the Final Supplemental EIS/OEIS to support the renewal of federal regulatory permits and authorizations required by the Marine Mammal Protection Act and the Endangered Species Act.

The Final Supplemental EIS/OEIS includes the analysis of at-sea training activities projected to meet readiness requirements beyond 2022 and into the reasonably foreseeable future, and reflects the most up-to-date compilation of training activities deemed necessary to accomplish military readiness.

The Navy invites you to view the Record of Decision and Final Supplemental EIS/OEIS, which are available at www.GOAEIS.com.

If you have questions or require additional information, please visit www.GOAEIS.com or contact:

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Northwest

Attention: GOA Supplemental EIS/OEIS Project Manager

1101 Tautog Circle, Suite 203

Silverdale, WA 98315-1101



