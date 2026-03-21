Nearly Every House Republican Votes for Amendment That Would Slash Medicare, Social Security







“The so-called ‘balanced budget amendment’ is the Republicans’ latest backdoor attempt at gutting Americans’ hard-earned benefits,” said one Democratic lawmaker.



Nearly every member of the House Republican caucus voted Wednesday in favor of a proposed constitutional amendment that experts say would result in massive cuts to Social Security, Medicare, nutrition assistance, and other key federal programs.

The proposed amendment, led by Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), would effectively prohibit the federal government from deficit spending, with an exception for declared wars. The final House vote on the amendment was 211-207, well short of the two-thirds support required for passage of a constitutional amendment.

Every Republican who took part in Wednesday’s vote backed the proposed amendment. Just one Democrat—Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas—joined the GOP in voting yes.

The vote came as congressional Republicans, and a handful of Democrats, continued to reject efforts to halt a war that is costing US taxpayers roughly $1 billion a day—a price tag that some in the GOP have openly embraced.

The vote also came less than a year after congressional Republicans and President Donald Trump approved a sprawling reconciliation package that delivered another round of tax cuts primarily to the richest Americans and large corporations, while enacting unprecedented cuts to Medicaid and federal nutrition assistance.

Nonpartisan analysts have estimated that the GOP budget law would add more than $4 trillion to the national debt over the next decade.

“American families don’t need a lecture on fiscal responsibility from the same politicians who just added $4 trillion to the debt with their so-called ‘Big Beautiful Bill’—one of the most expensive pieces of legislation in American history,” said Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-Pa.), the top Democrat on the House Budget Committee. “When it comes to cutting taxes for billionaires, they have never had a problem blowing up the deficit. This amendment is nothing more than a show to cover up their hypocrisy on the debt.”

Rep. John Larson (D-Conn.) said following Wednesday’s vote that “the so-called ‘balanced budget amendment’ is the Republicans’ latest backdoor attempt at gutting Americans’ hard-earned benefits.”

“It would force drastic cuts to Medicare, Social Security, food assistance, veterans’ benefits, and other programs American families depend on,” said Larson. “My Republican colleagues can say this amendment is about fiscal responsibility all they want, but the reality is that the budget they passed last year ballooned our deficit by $4 trillion to pay for tax cuts for the wealthy and give ICE a slush fund larger than most nations’ militaries.”

“Not only would it effectively bar tax increases, but it would allow unlimited tax cuts, thus forcing huge, unacceptable program cuts. It should be roundly rejected.”

Ahead of the amendment vote, the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP) warned that the amendment’s passage and ratification by US states would “immediately devastate programs that are appropriated annually, such as housing assistance, education, and scientific and medical research.”

“And eventually it would require cutting programs such as Social Security, Medicare, and food assistance,” the think tank added. “Claims that these programs would ultimately be protected ring hollow, given their share of the budget. If policymakers decide to shield those programs from cuts, the amendment would require lawmakers to devastate the rest of the federal budget—including Medicaid, food assistance, housing assistance, education, scientific and medical research, farm aid, national parks, transportation, airport security, mine safety—since revenue increases would be so hard to achieve.”

Under the proposed amendment, two-thirds support in each chamber of Congress would be required to approve any new tax or increase in the tax rate, hamstringing lawmakers’ ability to raise revenue.

“Ultimately, meeting longstanding and broadly popular commitments to seniors’ retirement and healthcare, and managing the future risks associated with higher debt, will require substantially more revenue,” said CBPP’s Brendan Duke. “This constitutional amendment moves in the opposite direction. Not only would it effectively bar tax increases, but it would allow unlimited tax cuts, thus forcing huge, unacceptable program cuts. It should be roundly rejected.”

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