Budget Proposal Shows GOP ‘Is the Party of Cutting Social Security and Medicare’





“Trump has tried to walk back his support for Social Security and Medicare cuts,” said the head of Social Security Works. “This budget is one of many reasons why no one should believe him.”

Defenders of Social Security and Medicare on Wednesday swiftly criticized the biggest caucus of Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives for putting out a budget proposal for fiscal year 2025 that takes aim at the crucial programs.

The 180-page “Fiscal Sanity to Save America” plan from the Republican Study Committee (RSC) follows the release of proposals from Democratic President Joe Biden and U.S. House Budget Committee Chair Jodey Arrington (R-Texas)—who is leading the fight to create a fiscal commission for the programs that critics call a “death panel” designed to force through cuts.

The RSC document features full sections on “Saving Medicare” and “Preventing Biden’s Cuts to Social Security,” which both push back on the president’s recent comments calling out Republican attacks on the programs that serve seniors.

The caucus plan promotes premium support for Medicare Advantage plans administered by private health insurance providers as well as changes to payments made to teaching hospitals. For Social Security, the proposal calls for tying retirement age to rising life expectancy and cutting benefits for younger workers over certain income levels, including phasing out auxiliary benefits.

The document also claims that the caucus budget “would promote trust fund solvency by increasing payroll tax revenues through pro-growth tax reform, pro-growth energy policy that lifts wages, work requirements that move Americans from welfare to work, and regulatory reforms that increase economic growth.”

In a lengthy Wednesday statement blasting the RSC budget, Social Security Works president Nancy Altman pointed out that last week, former President Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee to face Biden in the November election, “told CNBC that ‘there’s a lot you can do’ to cut Social Security.”

“Now, congressional Republicans are confirming the party’s support for cuts—to the tune of $1.5 trillion. They are also laying out some of those cuts,” Altman said. “This budget would raise the retirement age, in line with prominent Republican influencer Ben Shapiro’s recent comments that ‘retirement itself is a stupid idea.’ It would make annual cost-of-living increases stingier, so that benefits erode over time. It would slash middle-class benefits.”

“Perhaps most insultingly, given the Republicans’ claim to be the party of ‘family values,’ this budget would eliminate Social Security spousal benefits, as well as children’s benefits, for middle-class families. That would punish women who take time out of the workforce to care for children and other loved ones,” she continued. “This coming from a party that wants to take away women’s reproductive rights!”

The caucus, chaired by Rep. Kevin Hern (R-Okla.), included 285 bills and initiatives from 192 members in its budget plan—among them are various proposals threatening abortion care, birth control, and in vitro fertilization (IVF) nationwide.