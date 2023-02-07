Nebraska Man Sentenced for Assaulting a Flight Attendant on Anchorage-Bound Flight





ANCHORAGE, ALASKA – A Nebraska man was sentenced on February 3, 2023, for assaulting a flight attendant during a commercial airline flight.

According to court documents, on January 29, 2023, Denis McCarville, 70, of Omaha, Nebraska was a passenger aboard Delta Flight 2236 with service from Minneapolis, Minnesota to Anchorage, Alaska. While the aircraft was in flight, McCarville assaulted a flight attendant by striking her with his hand. Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested McCarville when the plane landed at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport.

Five days after his arrest, on February 3, 2023, McCarville pleaded guilty to an Information charging Assault in the Special Aircraft Jurisdiction of the United States, in violation of 49 U.S.C. § 46506 and 18 U.S.C. § 113. He was sentenced to time served.

U.S. Attorney Lane Tucker of the District of Alaska made the announcement.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport Police investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth Brickey prosecuted the case.

