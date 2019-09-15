Nenana Mother and Son Arrested During Warrant service

Troopers seeking a suspect who had failed to remand on a conviction spoke with his mother on Thursday evening in Nenana and informed her that she needed to contact AST when he returned home.

When troopers and VPSO returned to Edna Hancock’s residence the following afternoon, she denied that her son, 36-year-old Fredrick Hancock, was there. But, troopers would locate Fredrick hiding in the crawlspace of the home.

When contacted Fredrick began to fight with troopers and resisting arrest. But, he would be taken into custody. Edna Hancock was also taken into custody on charges of Hindering Prosecution I.







Beyond the arrest warrant for failing to remand, Fredrick Hancock received new charges of Assault IV on an Enforcement Officer x2 and resisting arrest.

Both were taken to the Nenana post and processed then further transported to Fairbanks and remanded to the Fairbanks Correctional Center and held without bail pending arraignment.