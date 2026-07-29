Nenana River Death Under Investigation After Body Recovered Near Windy Bridge

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Troopers said they received a report at about 4:52 p.m. of an adult male lying on the riverbank. Emergency responders located the man and attempted lifesaving measures, but CPR was unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators found no indication of foul play.

Because the man’s body was located at the bottom of a steep cliff, recovery efforts required a high-angle technical rope rescue. The remains were transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Troopers said the man’s next of kin have been notified.

The recovery operation was assisted by the Tri-Valley Volunteer Fire Department, members of the Ester Fire Department, and volunteers from New Wave Adventure.