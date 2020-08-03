Nevada Fugitive from Justice Picked Up in Houston Sunday

Alaska Native News on Aug 3, 2020.

When conducting a welfare check off of West Little John Drive in Houston on Sunday afternoon, troopers made contact with a resident there who was wanted on a warrant out of Nevada, AST reported.

Their investigation at the scene at 12:20 pm, troopers found that 58-year-old Kenneth Steen of Houston had a $10,000 extraditable warrant out of the state of Nevada on charges of Witness Dissuading.

As a result, Steen was taken into custody on Fugitive from Justice charges and held at the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility to await extradition.





