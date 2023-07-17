New Project Expands Broadband Access in Northwest Alaska





Anchorage – Unicom, Inc., (a GCI Communication Corp. (GCI) subsidiary) is expanding broadband internet into two rural, Alaska Native communities (Deering and Kivalina) in Alaska’s Northwest Arctic Borough. Building on more than a decade long commitment to developing internet connectivity across rural Alaska, the newest Unicom project continues the company’s work to provide an ease of operations for Alaska’s businesses, as well as facilitate advancements in telemedicine capabilities and distance learning opportunities for the 634 community residents. Due to the network’s location and relatively low user base, Alaska Growth Capital BIDCO, Inc. doing business as McKinley Alaska Growth Capital (MAGC), in collaboration with U.S. Bank, secured $9 million in flexible and affordable financing under the New Markets Tax Credit (NMTC) program in support of Unicom.

Dr. Gary Ferguson II, Vice Chair of Aleut Corporation, and a member of MAGC’s Advisory Board, understands firsthand the benefits of broadband across rural Alaska. Dr. Ferguson shared, “It’s almost impossible to have any kind of video meeting. Access to fast, reliable internet will support advanced business operations as well as be a huge bonus for community residents.”

Believing in the impacts that broadband infrastructure can have on rural Alaska, MAGC provided financing support under the NMTC program for GCI Unicom’s first network expansion in western Alaska in 2011. Over a decade later, MAGC continued its support of Unicom with an NMTC investment in 2022 to bring broadband internet to the Aleutians.



