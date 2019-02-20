New Stuyahok Man Arrested for Burglary/Vehicle Theft after Attempting to Break into Jail

Alaska Native News Feb 20, 2019.

Troopers revealed that early last week the VPSO in New Stuyahok was contacted by the jail guard and informed that two persons were attempting to break into the Public Safety office at 1:19 am. The guard told the VPSO that they were worried that the two burglars were going to break the front door.

The VPSO responded in time to see one of the culprits, later identified as Antone Petla, get onto an ATV and flee the area. The VPSO attempted to pursue the suspect, but broke off pursuit citing high speeds and icy road conditions.







A warrant was issued for Petla on February 14th for Burglary I, Failure to Stop, Vehicle Theft II, and Criminal Mischief IV.

The New Stuyahok VPSO along with the Dillingham VPSO contacted Petla and executed the warrant.

Petla was transported to the Dillingham Jail on the charges.

The motive for the break-in of the public safety building is unknown.

New Stuyahok, with its population of just over 500 is situated along the Nushagak River in Southwest Alaska.