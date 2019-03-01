New Survey Reveals Alaskans Rank K-12 Public School Investment as Top Priority

JUNEAU, Alaska — The Association of Alaska School Boards (AASB), the Alaska Council of School Administrators (ACSA), and Coalition for Education Equity of Alaska (CEE) today released the results of a new statewide survey that reveals Alaskans rank investment in K-12 public education as a top priority for government spending.
The survey, conducted by Zogby Analytics, polled more than 400 adults across Alaska about their opinions toward public school education investment. The results show a need for a state budget that reflects Alaska’s values and commitment to a quality public education system.
This survey was conducted January 16-21, a month prior to the release of the governor’s proposed budget. The results reflect Alaskans’ unbiased feelings about the state’s education system, and are a not a reaction to the governor’s proposed cuts.
The survey also shows that Alaskans support elected officials who will invest in education and work to make it better for all students. Specifically, Alaskans favor officials who:
“Most Alaskans know that schools are the center of every community, in both rural and urban areas,” said Tiffany Jackson, president of the Association of Alaska School Boards. “To continue the work of preparing students for a successful future, Alaska’s schools need reliable, predictable funding,” Jackson said. “That’s why we’re asking the legislature to develop a long-term fiscal plan that reflects the true cost of public education. This poll confirms that Alaskans support increased funding for public education.“
Other findings demonstrate overwhelming support for the public school system in the state, including:
“We are thrilled to see Alaska’s values reflected in the results of this survey,” said Dan Walker, president of Coalition of Education Equity and superintendent of the Lower Kuskokwim School District. “We are working every day to ensure our students are getting the education they need to remain competitive in the global marketplace. This survey reveals that Alaskans support investment in our schools and we’re depending on our lawmakers to build a budget that reflects Alaska’s values and adequately invests in Alaska’s public education system.”
“The goal of all education leaders in our state is to provide a well-rounded, engaging educational experience for every student,” said Dr. Karen Gaborik, Fairbanks North Star Borough School District, Superintendent of the Year. “To accomplish that in a diverse state like ours, we must have stable, sufficient and sustained funding so that our educators and their students can concentrate on the learning process.”
Source: AASB