New York Times Affirms Haaretz Report: Netanyahu Was Warned About Oct. 7











“Netanyahu not only has unleashed vicious crimes onto Palestinians, but he failed his own people.”



As Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu returned to Israel after using his United Nations speech “to repeat baseless lies meant to sanitize his genocide of Palestinians” in the Gaza Strip, The New York Times on Friday corroborated Haaretz’s recent reporting that the Israeli leader was warned about the Hamas-led October 7, 2023 attack that resulted in the war.

Haaretz reported earlier this month that during a September 2023 phone call, United Arab Emirates President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan told Netanyahu about now-deceased Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar’s plans “for a major event” targeting Israel.

Netanyahu not only denied receiving that notice but also sent a “warning letter,” threatening to file a libel lawsuit against the Israeli newspaper and journalists Shlomi Eldar and Ruth Yuval. In response, Haaretz said that it stood by their work.

A trio of Times journalists backed up that exposé on Friday, reporting that “a person who said they had spoken with Sheikh Mohammed and another person who said they had been briefed by someone on the call between the two leaders told The New York Times that the Emirati leader had secretly reported to Mr. Netanyahu that Hamas was considering a major attack.”

“The warning from the Emirati leader, however, never reached the leaders of Israel’s security establishment, according to five former senior Israeli officials. Mr. Netanyahu gathered his security chiefs days later, on October 1, 2023, for a meeting about the situation in the Gaza Strip, and never mentioned the warning,” reported the US-based paper, which reviewed meeting minutes.

The minutes show that Netanyahu “pushed back when some security officials said that Israel should consider military strikes against senior Hamas leaders in Gaza who were overseeing attacks against Israelis in the West Bank,” and suggested such action “might sabotage the prospect of Saudi Arabia establishing diplomatic relations with Israel,” according to the Times.

While the Emirati foreign ministry and Netanyahu’s office did not respond to the Times’ requests for comment, the paper also revealed that months after the reported September 2023 phone call, the UAE’s president told then-Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns that “he had spoken to Mr. Netanyahu about a looming threat of violence in the West Bank or the Gaza Strip carried out by Hamas,” according to someone familiar with that discussion. The paper’s sources were granted anonymity.

The Times’ reporting came just days after an Emirati source commented on the Haaretz article. As the Israeli paper detailed:

“UAE discusses security matters with other countries through the relevant entities, and does not discuss such details at the level of national leaders,” the source told UAE state-owned newspaper The National. He did not deny that the two leaders spoke, nor did he refute Haaretz’s report. In 2024, the Financial Times reported that The National is owned by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE’s vice president and the president’s brother. It also reported that the site aligns with the government’s position and practices self-censorship on issues deemed sensitive or problematic by the authorities.

Noting that Netanyahu reportedly declined to pass the warning along to his intelligence agencies, investigative journalist Eli Clifton, a co-founder and senior adviser at the US-based Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, asked: “Why? Did he welcome the attack as an opportunity to wage war?”

Mehdi Hasan, who founded the outlet Zeteo, similarly wrote “wonder why” on social media.

Journalist Zaid Jilani declared that “Netanyahu not only has unleashed vicious crimes onto Palestinians, but he failed his own people.”

Israel’s next parliamentary elections are scheduled for October 27.

Ryan Bohl, a senior Middle East and North Africa analyst at risk intelligence firm RANE, said that it is “as close to an October surprise as one gets in Israel. If I was a betting man, I’d be betting against Netanyahu being next PM.”

In a series of decisions seen as signs that Netanyahu and his allies are worried about holding on to power, Israel’s Central Elections Committee—which is chaired by a Supreme Court justice but dominated by members of the Knesset’s governing coalition—just disqualified all Arab-majority political parties and multiple candidates, while rejecting similar petitions for right-wing parties.

Israel’s Supreme Court is set to review those decisions next week, and may overturn some or all of them before the elections.

While Netanyahu’s allies on the committee tried to bar potential challengers from running, the prime minister briefly traveled to New York City to speak at the UN General Assembly—despite being the subject of a 2024 International Criminal Court arrest warrant issued over Israel’s decimation of Gaza, which human rights groups and scholars have denounced as genocide.

As Netanyahu claimed in his speech that “Israel didn’t commit genocide,” but rather “prevented genocide,” at least hundreds of protesters filled New York’s streets and argued that the Israeli leader “needs to be tried in The Hague.”

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