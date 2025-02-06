‘We’ll Own It’: Trump Floats US Takeover of Gaza—After Ethnically Cleansing Palestinians





Standing beside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump said that “the U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip,” which would be emptied of Palestinians.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the United States will “take over” Gaza after emptying the embattled enclave of nearly all its native Palestinians, sparking a firestorm of criticism that included allegations of intent to commit ethnic cleansing.

Speaking during a press conference with fugitive Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, Trump told reporters, “The U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it too.”

“We’ll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site, level the site, and get rid of the destroyed buildings—level it out and create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people of the area,” Trump continued.

“We’re going to develop it, create thousands and thousands of jobs, and it will be something that the entire Middle East could be very proud of,” he said, evoking the proposals of varying seriousness to build Jewish-only beachfront communities over the ruins of Gaza.

Doubling down on his January call for the removal of most of Gaza’s population to Egypt and Jordan—both of which vehemently rejected the proposal—Trump said that “it would be my hope that we could do something really nice, really good, where [Palestinians] wouldn’t want to return.”

“Why would they want to return?” asked Trump. “The place has been hell.”

Asked how many Palestinians should leave Gaza, Trump replied, “all of them,” citing a figure of 1.7-1.8 million Palestinians out of an estimated population of approximately 2.3 million people.

The forced transfer of a population by an occupying power is a war crime, according to Article 49 of the Fourth Geneva Convention—under which Israel’s settler colonies in the occupied West Bank are also illegal.

“I don’t think people should be going back to Gaza,” Trump continued. “Gaza is not a place for people to be living, and the only reason they want to go back, and I believe this strongly, is because they have no alternative. If they had an alternative, they’d much rather not go back to Gaza and live in a beautiful alternative that’s safe.”

Asked if he would deploy U.S. troops to Gaza, Trump said that “we’ll do what’s necessary. If it’s necessary, we’ll do that.”

Palestinian Ambassador to the U.N. Riyad Mansour responded by affirming that “our country and our home is the Gaza Strip.”

“It’s part of Palestine,” he stressed. “Our homeland is our homeland.”