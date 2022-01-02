Newborn in Cardboard Box Discovered near Chena Marina





At approximately 2 pm on Friday, Fairbanks-based Alaska State Troopers were alerted to the discovery of a newborn baby abandoned in 1-degree weather near the intersection of Dolphin Way and Chena Point Avenue.

The child was found wrapped in a thick blanket in a cardboard box and included was a note indicating that he was born at 6 am that morning.

The infant was transported to the emergency room of a local hospital where the baby was thoroughly checked out and determined to be in good health.

The note accompanying the baby indicated the child’s name was Teshawn and continued, saying, “My parents and grandparents don’t have food or money to raise me.”

It is believed that the child, found near a row of mailboxes near the Chea Marina was born prematurely.

The woman who found the child posted a short video to Facebook that included a fleeting glance of the child and the note.



