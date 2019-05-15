Newtok Suspect Arrested on Sexual Assault Charges

Alaska Native News May 15, 2019.

After receiving a report of a sexual assault in the community of Newtok, Alaska State Troopers opened an investigation into the incident.

The investigation would learn that 41-year-old Newtok resident Jonathan Usugan, while drinking, had entered a home in that village and had sexually assaulted a woman there.

AST would also find that Usugan had been convicted on charges of Sexual Abuse of a Minor II in 2005 for an incident in December of 2002 and was already in the State Sex Offender Database.

On Monday, AST traveled to the community and placed Usugan under arrest and transported him to Bethel where he was remanded to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Correctional Center on charges of Sexual Assault I and II, and Burglary I.





