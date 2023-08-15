Nick Dudiak Fishing Lagoon Open to Snagging on August 16





(Homer) – The Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) is liberalizing existing sport fishing regulations at the Nick Dudiak Fishing Lagoon (Lagoon) and adjacent waters excluding the Homer Boat Harbor by opening this area to snagging beginning 12:00 p.m. (noon) Wednesday, August 16 through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, December 31, 2023. The areas open to snagging includes the Lagoon and the waters from the Homer city dock (near the entrance to the Homer Boat Harbor) northwest along the east side of the Homer Spit to an ADF&G marker located approximately 200 yards northwest of the entrance to the Lagoon, and 300 feet from the shore. The waters open to snagging do not include the Homer Boat Harbor. The Homer Barge Basin approximately 0.5 miles northwest of the Lagoon is closed to all sport fishing by regulation.

“This will give anglers a greater chance of harvesting the buildup of coho salmon that are currently in the Lagoon,” stated Area Management Biologist Mike Booz. All other regulations remain in effect and are outlined on page 74 of the Southcentral Alaska Sport Fishing Regulations Summary booklet. This includes the bag limit and possession limit of six coho salmon of any size.

For additional information, please contact Area Management Biologist Mike Booz or Assistant Area Management Biologist Holly Dickson at (907) 235-8191.