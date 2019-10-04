Nikiski Man Arrested on Drug Charges after Traffic Stop

Troopers say that a Nikiski man was arrested and jailed after a traffic stop for moving and equipment violations early Friday morning on Rambling Road in Nikiski.

Troopers performed a traffic stop on 29-year-old David A. Bartley after observing equipment and moving violations as Bartley was on a four-wheeler in that community at 1:09 am this morning.

The investigation after the stop found that Bartley was on conditions of release in a pending criminal case and so was ordered to obey all state laws. The investigation also found that Bartley was in possession of controlled substances and had two previous convictions within ten years, making this charge a felony.

As a result of the traffic stop and subsequent investigation at the scene, Bartley was charged and arrested for MICS IV x2 and VCOR.

He was transported to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility and held without bail pending arraignment.