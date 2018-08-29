Nikiski Man Arrested on Several Charges after Shooting, Mutilating Neighbor’s Dog

Alaska Native News Aug 29, 2018.

Alaska State Troopers say that they received a call at 9:02 PM on Tuesday night reporting a verbal disturbance at a Duke Street address near Nikiski. Upon their arrival, troopers would find that the disturbance involved between two neighbors after one neighbor killed the other neighbor’s dog.

AST opened an investigation at the scene that revealed that 41-year-old Michael Ohms went to the neighbor’s property, despite a protective order, and released that person’s dog. After releasing the canine, Ohms, fatally shot the animal in the head.

Not finished, Ohms, then “drug the animal back to his residence and mutilated it,” troopers reported on the trooper dispatch. Following their investigation, troopers placed Ohms under arrest on two counts of Animal Cruelty, Criminal Mischief IV, Criminal Trespass II, and Violating a Protective Order.







Ohms was transported to Kenai where he was remanded to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility on the charges to await arraignment.