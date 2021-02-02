Nikiski Man Held without Bail after Threatening to ‘Blow Away’ Two Men on Sunday







Alaska State Troopers report that a Nikiski man was jailed and held without bail after threatening two men he was in an altercation with on Sunday afternoon.

According to the report and investigation, 40-year-old David Thomas O’Brien of Nikiski had begun yelling at the two men that “he was going to blow them away and burn their house down.” As a result of that outburst, O’Brien was taken into custody on charges of Assault III, Terroristic Threatening II, and Violating Conditions of Release.

Vinelink records show that O’Brien remains in custody at the Wildwood Pretrial Facility in Kenai.





