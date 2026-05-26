StrongHearts Native Helpline and CEO Receive Purple Ribbon Award







SAULT STE. MARIE, MI – In mutual appreciation for the work of the Alliance for HOPE International, CEO Lori Jump was selected to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award that included a $5,000 grant award for StrongHearts Native Helpline. The awards were announced at the 2026 Purple Ribbon Awards Virtual Celebration held on May 21, 2026, which marked the sixth year of Purple Ribbon Awards.

“I am so incredibly grateful for this award, the recognition, and now this financial award to StrongHearts,” said CEO Lori Jump, who shared the award news with her staff. “First – Miigwech, thank you for the work that you do to recognize workers in this field – a field that is often overlooked, underpaid, and underappreciated. None of us does this work alone, and it takes all of us to even begin to meet the needs of those we serve.”

The Purple Ribbon Awards are designed to honor the dedication, compassion, and hard work of the professionals in the domestic violence field. There were 69 winners across 44 categories who were recognized during the event. Ranging from local shelters to national organizations to dedicated individuals, the hard work, deep compassion, and selfless commitment of the hopegivers of the domestic violence field were recognized throughout the Celebration.

“The Purple Ribbon Awards are all about inspiring and celebrating the people who are making a difference in the lives of domestic violence – people who often don’t receive recognition, especially on a national stage,” said Ashley Rumschlag, National Director of DomesticShelters.org, a program of Alliance for HOPE International.

Now in its ninth year of operations, StrongHearts Native Helpline has received more than 87,000 contacts and provided more than 37,500 referrals to Native-centered service providers and resources.

“The number one need that StrongHearts advocates meet is peer support, where our relatives can find Native-centered, empowerment-based, and healing-informed advocacy,” concluded Jump. “American Indian and Alaska Natives are our relatives, but we serve all persons affected by domestic and sexual violence who contact StrongHearts.”

For more information, call or text 844-7NATIVE and/or visit strongheartshelpline.org to chat online.

About the Purple Ribbon Awards

Each year, three Purple Ribbon Awards are given in each of more than 30 categories, while all entries are acknowledged as honorees. Categories include Program or Shelter of the Year, Program/Shelter Employee of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Survivor of the Year, Lifetime Achievement Award, and Outstanding Pet Program. Learn more about the Purple Ribbon Awards at PurpleRibbonAwards.org.

About DomesticShelters.org

DomesticShelters.org was founded in 2014 and merged with Alliance for HOPE International in 2023. It is the first online searchable database of programs and shelters in the U.S./Canada and a leading source of helpful tools and information for people experiencing and working to end domestic violence. Learn more at DomesticShelters.org.

About Alliance for HOPE International

Alliance for HOPE International is a leading systems and social change organization focused on creating innovative, collaborative, trauma-informed, hope-centered approaches to meeting the needs of survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, elder abuse, and human trafficking. Learn more about the Alliance at www.allianceforhope.org.