Nikiski Man Jailed after Trespassing and Fighting with Neighbors

Alaska Native News Jan 20, 2019.

Alaska State Troopers received a report of a disturbance between neighbors at an Alexander Road address in Nikiski early Saturday morning and responded to investigate, according to the trooper dispatch.

Upon arrival at half-past six, AST opened an investigation to find that 38-year-old David O’Brien of Nikiski had trespassed onto a neighbors property and refused to leave. According to troopers, O’Brien additionally challenged the neighbors to a fight then assaulted them. Immediately following, O’Brien fled the property and area.







Later, the Kenai Police Department contacted O’Brien in a separate incident and ultimately arrested him. He was transported to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility in that case.

While at the correctional center, troopers also contacted O’Brien and charged him with Assault IV, Disorderly Conduct x4, Criminal trespass I, Criminal Trespass II x3, and Violating Conditions of Release.

He was held without bail.