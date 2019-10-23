13 Apprehended Following Citizen Reporting Trespassing Call in Mountain View

- Home
At 12:10 AM on Saturday, October 19, 2019, a citizen called Police Dispatch to report that at least three people had removed a window of an apartment complex and crawled inside. The property was abandoned and had been posted “No Trespassing.” Officers responded to the 500-block of N Lane Street and formed a perimeter around the building; they could see people moving around inside.
One of the officers observed a male attempting to crawl out of a window. Two officers confronted the man, later identified as 37-year-old Dennis B. Jordan JR, and took him into custody. The officer could see two females inside the room Jordan had just exited. The officers called those two women out; they complied and were taken into custody. They were identified as 29-year-old Amanda H. T. Alo and 30-year-old Nevaeh H.R. Forks. All three were charged with Trespassing and Unauthorized Entry.
One officer took custody of Jordan and placed Jordan in the back of his patrol car. While the officer was still sitting in the vehicle with Jordan in the back seat, he saw suspect 39-year-old Benito K. Carter SR run past the front of his patrol car with a K9 and his handler in pursuit. Another officer stayed with Jordan while the first officer joined the foot chase. The K9 made contact with Carter in an alley; Carter was subsequently arrested and transported to a hospital for treatment of the dog bite.
Benito Carter refused to give his name; he was identified by his fingerprints. Carter was remanded at the Anchorage Jail on his outstanding felony warrant. He was further charged with Burglary I, Criminal Trespass I, Resisting Arrest, and Violate Conditions of Release.
Police on the perimeter saw 35-year-old Jarrel E. Grundy walk out of the building through the laundry room door. Officers gave him commands which he complied with. Grundy was charged with Trespassing.
As officers were searching the building’s interior they came in contact with 38-year-old Travis A. Houx. Houx was taken to jail on his outstanding warrant. He was also charged with Trespassing. Also inside the building was 58-year-old Myron L. Haynes who was charged with Trespassing and Unauthorized Entry.
Officers found 27-year-old Marcus D. Nelson JR sleeping in a closet. Nelson was remanded at the jail on an outstanding felony warrant. He was also charged with Trespassing and Unauthorized Entry. The arresting officer contacted Nelson’s probation officer who stated they would file additional charges.
33-year-old Joachim L. Stern was located inside one of the apartments. He was jailed for the charges of Violate Conditions of Release, Trespassing, and Unauthorized Entry.
20-year-old Yasmine D. I. Lapierre was found inside the building. She was charged with Trespassing and Unauthorized Entry. 26-year-old Malik E. Shabazz was found with Lapierre. He was remanded at the jail on the charges of Violate Conditions of Release, Trespassing, and Unauthorized Entry.
60-year-old Homer E. Haynes was found in the laundry room. He was initially charged with Trespassing and Unauthorized Entry. After he was given a court date and released, it was discovered the name he had initially given officers belonged to a family member. Once officers ascertained his name was really Homer Haynes, a computer check revealed he has an outstanding warrant. Homer Haynes is still outstanding and more charges are expected for him.
A teenaged female juvenile was taken into custody from inside the building. Charges for her were forwarded to the Department of Juvenile Justice.
Written by: APD on Oct 23, 2019.
Last revised by: Alaska Native News