Nikiski Man Perishes in Seward Highway Multiple Collision Sunday Evening

Alaska Native News on May 4, 2020.

Alaska State Troopers based in Seward and Soldotna, along with Alaska Wildlife troopers responded to a fatal multiple-vehicle collision at mile 45 of the Seward Highway at 7:11 pm on Sunday evening.

The subsequent investigation at the crash scene revealed that a 2002 BMW sedan, driven by 34-year-old Arleigh Bacarella of Nikiski crossed over the centerline while traveling northbound and impacted a tandem axle trailer carrying a 6 wheeler being towed by a 1994 Suburban. The impact caused the BMW to go into a skid into the path of a 2014 Ford Class C Motorhome which was towing a 21-foot Alumaweld boat.

That secondary collision caused the boat to break loose from the trailer and crash into the motorhome becoming lodged there.

While the occupants of the Suburban and motorhome received minor injuries, Bacarella was pronounced deceased at the scene.

