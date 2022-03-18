Nikiski School put on Stay Put Status after Threatening Phone Call Thursday





State and Wildlife troopers on the Kenai Peninsula responded to the Nikiski North Star Elementary School at 9:38 am on Thursday to establish and maintain security after the school staff there reported receiving a threatening phone call.

Immediately after the report, the school was put into “Stay Put” status and a preliminary investigation into the origin and nature of the call was initiated. Following that investigation, it was determined that the phone call had originated in another state and was deemed a false call.

“There was no threat to any of the students or staff at Nikiski North Star Elementary School or any other Kenai Peninsula Schools.” Troopers said in their dispatch.

The “Stay Put” status was lifted at 12:30 pm. AST is continuing an investigation into the matter.





