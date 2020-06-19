Nineteen new cases of COVID-19 in Alaska; 12 resident, seven nonresident

June 18, 2020 ANCHORAGE — The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) today announced 19 new cases of COVID-19 in Alaska. Twelve are residents of eight communities: Fairbanks (3), Anchorage (2), Palmer (2), Juneau (1), Ketchikan (1), North Pole (1), Soldotna (1) and Wasilla (1). This brings the total number of Alaska resident cases to 708.
Seven new nonresident cases were also identified in:
This brings the total number of nonresident cases to 89.
The Ketchikan Gateway Borough resident case was an individual who was tested in Homer and was a close contact of another person who previously tested positive for COVID-19.
Of the new Alaska resident cases, eight are male and four are female. Two are aged 10-19; three are aged 20-29; one is 30-39; one is aged 40-49; three are aged 50-59; one is aged 60-69 and one is aged 70-79. There have been a total of 56 hospitalizations and 12 deaths with one new hospitalization and no new deaths reported yesterday. Recovered cases now total 449, with 11 new recovered cases recorded yesterday. A total of 81,185 tests have been conducted. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous three days is 0.66%.
This report reflects data from 12:00 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on June 17 that posted at noon today on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub. Please note that upon further investigation and interviews, data points for cases – such as the date and residence – may on occasion change on the data dashboard after they are announced.
