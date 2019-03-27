NMFS Prohibits Directed Fishing for Deep-Water Species by Vessels Using Trawl Gear in the Gulf of Alaska

The National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) is prohibiting directed fishing for species that comprise the deep-water species fishery by vessels using trawl gear in the Gulf of Alaska (GOA), effective 1200 hours, Alaska local time (A.l.t.), March 26, 2019, through 1200 hours, A.l.t., April 1, 2019, according to James W. Balsiger, Administrator, Alaska Region, NMFS.
The species and species groups that comprise the trawl deep-water species fishery include sablefish, rockfish, deep-water flatfish, rex sole, and arrowtooth flounder.
This action is necessary because the first seasonal apportionment of the 2019 Pacific halibut bycatch allowance specified for the deep-water species fishery in the GOA will be reached and is issued pursuant to 50 CFR 679.21(d)(6)(i).
After the effective date of this closure, the maximum retainable amounts at 50 CFR 679.20(e) and (f) apply at any time during a trip.
This information bulletin only provides notice of a fishery management action. For the purposes of complying with any requirements of this action, you are advised to see the actual text of the action in the Federal Register.
Source: NOAA Fisheries