No Acknowledgement from Our politicians This day

Each year throughout our history, the Alaska Native News has posted statements from our Alaska delegation, and major politicians within our state, on Labor Day. The celebration of our laborers is something that was celebrated by our representatives because of their significant contribution to our state.

For the first time in our history, we received absolutely no statements from our delegation and major politicians considering this day. We find it odd that laborers in our state are no longer worthy of our recognition.

Is it because of the corporation dollars reaching our politicians far outweighs what the labor contingent contributes? Do we no longer count according to dollars?

Why are we not recognized on this our day?

We will not post any belated statements from our representatives.