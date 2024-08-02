No Bait and Single-hook Artificial Lures Only in the Kasilof River





(Soldotna) – The Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) is implementing the following sport fishing regulation restrictions for the Kasilof River drainage effective Friday, August 2 through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, September 15, 2024. From its mouth upstream to ADF&G markers at the outlet of Tustumena Lake only one unbaited, single-hook, artificial lure is allowed. Single hook means a fish hook with only one point. In the flowing waters downstream of the Sterling Highway Bridge the one unbaited, single-hook, artificial lure regulation continues through May 15.

The department manages the Kasilof River king salmon sport fishery to achieve a SEG of 700–1,400 naturally-produced king salmon as monitored through a weir at a department facility located on Crooked Creek. From 2018–2023, restrictions were necessary to ensure the SEG for naturally-produced king salmon and the broodstock goal for increased hatchery king salmon stocking were achieved. In 2021 and 2023, the SEG and broodstock goals for naturally-produced king salmon were not met with less restrictive measures in place than historically utilized. Current passage of naturally-produced king salmon at Crooked Creek is about 570 king salmon and the SEG is not expected to be achieved. Additionally, wild king salmon utilize the Kasilof River from Crooked Creek to Tustumena Lake in August. This emergency order to prohibit the use of bait in the Kasilof River is a continuation of an incremental approach to reduce mortality of naturally-produced king salmon in the Kasilof River.

“These restrictions will reduce mortality of Kasilof River king salmon returning to Crooked Creek or utilizing the main stem. Our Kasilof River sonar assessment indicates late-run Kasilof River king salmon are main stem spawners with a run timing in July-August,” stated Biologist Matt Miller.

For additional information, please contact Matt G Miller at (907) 260-2920 or (907) 267-2415.



