‘No Place Is Safe’: Multiple People Shot at Kansas City Super Bowl Parade





“Today we continue the cycle of fear and grieving in Kansas City during a parade,” said one gun control group.

Officials in Kansas City, Missouri on Wednesday said at least one person was killed and “10 to 15” were injured in a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade, with at least three in critical condition.

The police said two people had been taken into custody.

The shooting took place near Union Station, where a rally was held following the parade to celebrate the football team’s victory on Sunday.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Shots have been fired at the site of a parade celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl win, police say.pic.twitter.com/FE3TQDnnBM — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 14, 2024

A spokesperson for University Health toldThe New York Times that four people had been taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds and eight people were there being treated for other injuries. Chaos erupted at the rally when the shooting began, causing thousands of fans to flee.

The shooting took place on the sixth anniversary of the Parkland, Florida shooting at a high school, which launched a nationwide student-led effort to push for tighter gun control regulations.

“As we wait for more details, we know this: We are horrified by the American nightmare that is gun violence,” said March for Our Lives, the group founded by Parkland survivors. “NO PLACE IS SAFE.”

BREAKING: Multiple shots fired at Union Station during the #KansasCity Chiefs Super bowl celebration, leaving multiple injured. As we wait for more details, we know this: we are horrified by the American nightmare that is gun violence. NO PLACE IS SAFE.https://t.co/Ce7ikRJHvR — March For Our Lives ☮️ (@AMarch4OurLives) February 14, 2024

The parents of Joaquin Oliver, one of the young students killed on February 14, 2018 in Parkland, were scheduled to appear on CNN as the news broke about the Kansas City shooting.