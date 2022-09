NOAA Seeking Members for Ocean Exploration Advisory Board

NOAA is soliciting nominations to fill up to two vacancies on its Ocean Exploration Advisory Board (OEAB) with individuals demonstrating expertise and experience in areas that include scientific research relevant to ocean exploration, ocean engineering, data science, deep ocean biology, geology, oceanography, marine archaeology, or ocean-science education and communication. NOAA will give particular consideration to applications from Indigenous, tribal, Native American, Alaska Native, or Native Hawaiian stakeholders from the Alaska or Pacific Ocean basin regions. The purpose of the OEAB is to advise the NOAA administrator on matters pertaining to ocean exploration. Applications are due October 18, 2022.

For more information, please contact: david.turner@noaa.gov,

Designated Federal Officer, Ocean Exploration Advisory Board