Nome Boater Perishes on Trip from Koyuk





Alaska State Troopers revealed on Thursday that a Nome boater was located deceased by the Coast Guard on this week.

According to the report, troopers were notified that 38-year-old Bo Adams of Nome had gone missing on his way from Koyuk to Nome. His family said that he had been traveling via boat to Nome and said the last contact with Adams was at 4 pm on Monday. His location at that time was Rocky Point.

Family members took up a search for Adams and located his boat. They also observed footprints leading away from the boat but were unable to locate him.

Troopers launched in a state aircraft and took up the search for Adams after being notified and soon spotted an individual walking. He was approximately two miles inland from his abandoned boat. They report that that individual had acknowledged the aircraft and did not appear to be in distress. The terrain was cited as the reason the aircraft could not land.

The family was provided with the location where the individual was spotted and the family continued to the area in an effort to locate Adams, but, once again were unable to find him.

The Coast Guard was notified and an aircraft was launched from Kotzebue. They would successfully locate Adams but unfortunately, he was deceased. It was reported that evidence at the scene pointed to Adams succumbing to the elements.

Adam’s remains were transported to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for autopsy.



