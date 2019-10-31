Nome Man Intercepted at Anchorage Airport Taking Heroin to Nome

On Tuesday, as the result of an on-going investigation addressing the trafficking and distribution of heroin in Nome by the Nome Office of the Western Alaska Alcohol and Narcotics Team (WAANT), the Alaska State Troopers’ Anchorage Airport Interdiction Team (AAIT) made contact with a Nome individual at the Anchorage International Airport.

The team, made up of a task-force staffed by Investigators and Agents from AST, Anchorage Police, the North Slope Borough Police Department, the Anchorage Airport Police Department, the Sand Point Police Department, the US Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, stopped Quincy Iyatunguk, age 28, at the airport and a search was performed. The result of that search revealed that Iyatunguk had internally concealed 8.8 grams of heroin in his person.

AST stated that the street value of heroin in the northwest city of Nome goes for $120 per 1/10 of a gram, making the value of a gram $1,200.

It was estimated that the total approximate street value of the heroin seized is $10,560 in the community of Nome.

Iyatunguk was arrested and charged with Misconduct Involving Controlled Substances II. He was remanded without bail into the Anchorage Correctional Complex.

The suspect was arraigned on his charge on Wednesday and Vinelink shows he remains in custody.