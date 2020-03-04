Nondalton Man Arrested in Anchorage on Sexual Abuse of a Minor Warrant

Alaska Native News on Mar 3, 2020.

Alaska State Troopers revealed on Tuesday that they had taken a Nondalton man into custody on a Felony no bail arrest warrant at a residence in Anchorage on SAM charges.

The arrest made today stems from an investigation that was opened on August 6th, 2018 after troopers received a report of possible Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the community of Nondalton. The investigation continued and resulted in a grand jury indictment on February 12th. A felony no-bail warrant was issued for 57-year-old Chuck Trefon.

On March 3rd, troopers were able to locate Trefon at a residence in Anchorage which allowed them to execute the warrant. Trefon was also charged with assault in the incident.

He was housed at the Anchorage Correctional Complex.