PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – The North American Aerospace Defense Command is ready to track Santa on Dec. 24 and is celebrating the program’s 70th anniversary. NORAD monitors and defends North American airspace 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. On Dec. 24, NORAD has one additional mission: tracking Santa Claus as he makes his way across the globe, delivering presents to children.

The NORAD Tracks Santa website (www.noradsanta.org) will launch on Dec. 1. It features Santa’s North Pole Village, which includes a holiday countdown, games, movie theater, holiday music, web store, and more. The website is available in nine languages: English, French, Spanish, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, Chinese and Korean.

The official NORAD Tracks Santa app is also in the Apple App and Google Play stores to countdown the days until Santa’s journey on mobile devices. NORAD Tracks Sana will also be available on digital media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and X, and on contracture platforms Amazon Alexa, SiriusXM and OnStar. More information about our contributors is available on our website.

On Dec. 24, trackers worldwide can call 1-877-HI-NORAD (1-877-446-6723) to ask our live operators about Santa’s location from 4 a.m. to midnight MST. Additionally, we are introducing a web-based calling option so children without the means to reach NORAD via phone number can call the NORAD Tracks Santa Operations Center directly from our noradsanta.org website. Virtual translation services will also be able to support more than 200 languages via our call center. While live operators will be unavailable after midnight MST, trackers can continue to follow Santa’s flight until 3 a.m. on Dec. 25 by calling and listening to our Interactive Voice Response system or visiting our website.

NORAD Tracks Santa is a global experience, and the U.S. and Canadian personnel of NORAD are proud to continue the tradition of delighting families everywhere. Our contributors help make this possible: