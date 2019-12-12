North Pine Street Closed down for Shooting Investigation Wednesday Night

North Pine street in Mountain View was closed down between McPhee Avenue and Thompson Avenue on Wednesday night as AAPD conducted an investigation into a shooting at that location, it was announced Wednesday night.

After receiving a call reporting shots-fired on North Pine at 7:35 pm, officers responded to the scene. Three minutes later, another call came in to dispatch from a female reporting that she had just suffered gunshot wounds.

When police arrived at the scene they contacted the victim, who had suffered gunshot wounds to her upper body. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries. The victim is reported to be in stable condition.

The investigation at the scene determined that the victim was inside of a vehicle on North Pine when shots were fired from another vehicle. The shooting suspects fled the scene prior to the arrival of officers.

APD reports that there is currently no suspect description to release at this time.

At approximately 10 pm, APD announced that the roadway was once again open to traffic.